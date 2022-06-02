Where to find sandbags in South Florida ahead of upcoming storm

MIAMI – South Florida communities are handing out sandbags in preparation for a tropical system expected to bring heavy rainfall to the area.

Oakland Park began handing out sandbags to its residents Thursday while supplies last along the 5100 block of Northeast 12th Terrace.

Fort Lauderdale is handing out sandbags to its residents at Mills Pond Park at 2201 NW 9th Ave. until 7 p.m. Thursday and from 8 a.m. to noon Friday. Residents are limited to 10 bags per vehicle, while supplies last.

Pembroke Pines plans to open a sandbag site Friday at Howard C. Forman Health Park, located at 1001 Poinciana Drive, from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Proof of residency is required and residents are limited to six sandbags per vehicle.

Local 10 will update this article with additional information from South Florida cities and counties as it becomes available.