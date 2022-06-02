82º

Woman shot with rubber bullet during 2020 protest suing Fort Lauderdale police, city

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – A Delray Beach woman shot in the face with a rubber bullet by a Fort Lauderdale police officer during a May 2020 Black Lives Matter demonstration is suing the city and its police department.

LaToya Ratlieff filed the civil rights lawsuit in federal court late Wednesday night, according to her attorneys.

FLPD Detective Eliezer Ramos shot Ratlieff, then 34, in the eye amid a chaotic protest following the murder of George Floyd at the hands of a Minneapolis police officer.

Ramos was later exonerated in an internal department review in February 2021, something Ratlieff called disappointing, but “expected.”

Ratlieff testified in front of the U.S. House of Representatives Subcommittee on Civil Rights and Civil Liberties in June of 2020, calling for more police accountability.

Read the full lawsuit here:

