Fort Lauderdale detective cleared of wrongdoing after shooting BLM protester with rubber bullet

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Fort Lauderdale Police Detective Eliezer Ramos has been exonerated, nearly a year after he shot a woman in the face with a rubber bullet during a Black Lives Matter protest.

Fort Lauderdale Interim Police Chief Patrick Lynn held a news conference Thursday afternoon, saying it was not the detective’s intent to harm LaToya Ratlieff during the May 31 protest.

In June, Ratlieff, of Delray Beach, addressed the House Subcommittee on Civil Rights and Civil Liberties. She spoke for about five minutes about the incident.

Before she spoke, video was played showing the intense moments when the detective shot Ratlieff in the face with a rubber bullet.

At the time Ratlieff said she still had little to no vision in her right eye. She said she had yet to receive an apology from the detective who shot her, the department or the city.

A press conference in response to the detective’s exoneration is scheduled for 3:30 p.m. Thursday outside Fort Lauderdale City Hall.

Meanwhile, Lynn confirmed that another officer who was captured on cellphone video that same day pushing a 19-year-old woman who was kneeling on the ground remains on administrative leave without pay.

The video went viral and the Broward State Attorney’s Office forwarded the case to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement before formally charging the officer with battery.

The battery charge is a first-degree misdemeanor, which carries a maximum punishment of up to one year in jail.

Steven Pohorence was suspended last year by then-Police Chief Rick Magilone after a public records request brought to light body-worn footage showing the officer’s possible use of excessive force related to other incidents.

In one of the incidents, Pohorence is accused of delivering several knee strikes while trying to subdue a man who had refused to get off a bus on April 18.

Records show Pohorence has had 70 incidents under investigation by Internal Affairs, and 36 of the incidents were traffic stops for stolen cars or tags. Pohorence pointed his weapon at the drivers every time, according to the records, and in 14 of the cases, he used physical strength or a Taser to subdue the suspect.