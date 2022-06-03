Somerset Academy: Principal’s guns weren’t meant to make it into school

PARKLAND, Fla. – A closed box containing two guns was accidentally taken out of the trunk of the Somerset Parkland Academy principal’s car and brought inside the school on Thursday, according to a statement that was sent out from the school’s governing board.

According to the statement, items that were unloaded from the principal’s car, which made their way into the school, contained a closed box containing two guns.

Geyler Castro is the principal of Somerset Parkland Academy, Local 10 News confirmed.

“Nothing is more important than the safety of our students, staff, and school community,” the statement said, also promising families that the school “strives to maintain open lines of communication.”

After it was discovered what was in the closed box, the box was placed in a locked room, which school officials said was not accessible to students or staff members.

The school’s resource officer was notified, the area was secured, and police were called.

Broward Sheriff’s Office Parkland deputies investigated the matter, according to the governing board, who said there was never a threat to students and no one was in danger.

“No one intended to bring a weapon into the building. The box was among many items brought into the locked room from the principal’s vehicle.”

At this time, the principal has not made a statement. When Local 10 News asked for a comment from the principal, we were directed to the statement from the governing board.

It is not clear if any charges will be filed. Possessing firearms on school property is a felony in Florida, according to Florida Statute 790.

Somerset Parkland Academy is a K-8 charter school.