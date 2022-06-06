Years of domestic violence calls end with gruesome crime scene in Hialeah, police say

Nelson Jesús Sosa is facing a second-degree murder charge after officers found his sister and mother dead in a home in Hialeah.

HIALEAH, Fla. – A 56-year-old man stands accused of fatally stabbing his 53-year-old sister 21 times in her upper torso. Authorities are still investigating if he had a role in his 84-year-old mother’s death.

Nelson Jesús Sosa called 911 on Friday night. Detectives later found years of domestic violence calls to the townhome at 1115 West 38th Terr., in Hialeah, had a tragic ending.

On Thursday, officers had responded to the same home after his sister Mairym Sosa reported he had gotten aggressive when she refused him keys to the townhouse, police said.

After officers returned at about 6:50 p.m. on Friday, Sosa handed the keys to the townhome to a police officer, according to the arrest form.

Officers found Mairym Sosa and their mother Mirian Sosa dead in separate bedrooms. Detectives believe Nelson Sosa strangled and stabbed his sister.

The mother didn’t suffer trauma, police said. She was malnourished and the Miami-Dade County Medical Examiner’s Office had to examine her to determine the cause of death.

Nelson Sosa, who lived in another townhome nearby, had time to write a four-page letter and change clothes, according to the arrest report.

In the letter, Nelson Sosa claimed his identity had been stolen and he blamed the crime scene on “perpetrators that commit crime[s] against humanity under the state of sponsored terrorism.”

Records show Nelson Sosa has been held without bond at the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center since Saturday. He is facing a second-degree murder charge, burglary of an occupied dwelling, and criminal mischief of more than $200 and less than $1,000.

