Miami police investigate early morning fatal shooting

David Dwork, Digital Journalist

Miami shooting (WPLG)

MIAMI – Detectives in Miami are investigating a fatal shooting.

It happened early Monday morning along the 3200 block of Southwest 23rd Street.

Officers said they responded to the area at approximately 2:10 a.m. to investigate reports of a shooting.

When they arrived, Miami police said they found two men who had been shot.

First responders pronounced one of the men dead at the scene. He has been identified as Jermaine Johnson.

The second man was rushed to Ryder Trauma Center at Jackson Memorial Hospital. Police did not say what that man’s condition was upon arrival at the hospital.

Officers did not provide any information on possible suspects.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS.

