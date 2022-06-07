76º

BSO: Person dead after Brightline train crushes car near Oakland Park crossing

Hatzel Vela, Reporter

Chris Gothner, Digital Journalist

Broward County deputies said one person is dead after a Brightline train struck their car in Oakland Park Tuesday afternoon.

Deputies said the incident happened at around 2:30 p.m. in the area of Northeast 62nd Street and Dixie Highway.

Sky 10 was over the scene where two Brightline trains were seen stopped on the tracks with a grey-colored vehicle crushed under one of the trains.

Officials have not yet detailed the sequence of events leading up to the crash.

This is a developing story. Stay tuned to Local 10 News and Local10.com for updates.

