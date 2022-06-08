Miami-Dade officer accused of using Apple AirTags to stalk ex-girlfriend

DORAL, Fla. – A Miami-Dade police officer is accused of hiding Apple AirTag devices in his ex-girlfriend’s car in order to stalk her, according to arrest records.

Police formally arrested their colleague, Javier Magarin, 27, at MDPD’s Special Victims Bureau in Doral Thursday, but the investigation dates back months.

Magarin faces charges of misdemeanor stalking and illegal use of a tracking device. He was hired by MDPD in 2021 and has been relieved of duty with pay, a department spokesperson said.

The agency provided no additional comment.

According to arrest records, the stalking began on March 20, hours after Magarin’s ex-girlfriend broke up with him and moved out of their home. The report states the victim heard a sound coming from her vehicle she recognized as an Apple AirTag device.

According to the report, the victim texted Magarin, asking him if he placed a device in her car, which he denied. With the noise continuing for a week, the victim stated she purposely relocated her car to a friend’s house in Coral Gables on March 27 without informing Magarin.

The report states Magarin called the victim multiple times, telling her he saw her park the car at the house and leave with her friend. She then returned and found Magarin seated inside his truck, parked across from her car, leading her to believe he had indeed placed a tracking device in her car.

Magarin later texted his ex, the documents said, telling her he was mad that she did not retrieve her vehicle and that she changed her Instagram password, denying him access to the account. According to the report, Magarin eventually admitted to placing an AirTag in the victim’s vehicle, but claimed he removed it before going to work on March 23.

The next day, the victim received a text message from Magarin showing a photograph of her vehicle parked at a friend’s house, which she had not disclosed to him, the report says. After initially claiming to use an Apple Watch to track her, Magarin admitted to putting an AirTag beneath a floor mat in the trunk of her car.

The report states Magarin continued stalking the victim, made threats of suicide and even cancelled one of her air reservations without her permission. It states the victim detected the presence of another AirTag on April 26 but couldn’t find it.

The victim then went to MDPD’s Northwest District headquarters in Miami Lakes to file a report. Investigators eventually discovered an AirTag device attached to her vehicle’s undercarriage, concealed with heavy-duty tape.

Police subpoenaed records and determined the AirTags belonged to Magarin. He is currently on house arrest.

CNN reports Apple announced plans to add more safeguards to AirTags earlier this year, amid reports the devices have been used to stalk people and steal vehicles.