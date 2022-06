Caught on camera: Group of thieves steal upscale watches in Miami

MIAMI – Detectives are searching for a group of thieves who stole $900k worth of watches from Grobartig Watch Co. in Miami.

pic.twitter.com/n1EbrbZdD7 — Crime Stoppers Miami & FL Keys (@CrimeStopper305) June 11, 2022

Surveillance video shows the group on May 1 rummaging through the luxury watches at Grobartig Watch Co. at 13501 Southwest 128th Street.

Detectives are asking anyone with information about the theft to contact Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.

Crime Stoppers is offering a $10,000 reward for information leading to an arrest in a case.