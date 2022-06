Rescue officials responded to a serious fatal crash in Miami Gardens early Sunday morning.

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – Miami-Dade Fire Rescue responded to a serious fatal crash early Sunday morning.

Officers shut down northwest 183rd Street at 27th Avenue in Miami Gardens following the wreck.

According to police, a driver was speeding and crashed into a tree after losing control of the car.

Rescue crews took the driver and two passengers to the hospital in critical condition, but said another passenger died on scene.

Investigators haven’t said what caused that driver to crash.