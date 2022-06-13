Police: Doral hit-and-run suspect claims she hit, injured 2 ‘in fear for her life’

DORAL, Fla. – A Tennessee woman claimed she struck and injured two pedestrians in Doral over the weekend because she was in “fear for her life.”

According to police, Danlesha Nicole Hall, 30, of Nashville, was driving a rental car, a white Ford Fusion, when she fled the scene after hitting another car at Northwest 87th Avenue and 32nd Street.

Police said a female passenger in the vehicle that Hall hit got out and confronted Hall. Investigators said that it was then the driver ran her over. In the process, the report states that the woman’s husband, after seeing his wife was hit, grabbed onto the driver’s side door of Hall’s to try to stop her from leaving the scene.

He was dragged a few hundred feet north to the Northwest 41st Street intersection, when he let go of Hall’s car, according to a police report. Investigators say Hall continued driving off, leaving both the other driver and his wife injured.

Ad

Hall told investigators she feared for her life after the driver of the other vehicle attempted to “box her in” at the Northwest 36th Street intersection. Hall claimed that after pulling over following the initial crash, both victims exited their car and began to strike her windshield, screaming at her in Spanish and that due to the language barrier and their actions, she was in fear for her life. She then explained that she fled the scene as she was being punched in the face by the woman’s husband as he held onto the door of the vehicle.

Police said the crash, which happened at the intersection of Northwest 87th Avenue and 36th Street Saturday, actually began with another crash a few blocks to the south.

Police said they were able to track down the rental car, located at a Hyatt hotel on Northwest 82nd Avenue, where Hall and her friend were staying. The vehicle was rented in her friend’s name and not Hall’s, police said.

Ad

Police said they asked Hall why she didn’t call 911. She claimed she did call 911, but then hung up.

Hall faces multiple charges and had a bond set at $15,000 bond.