14-year-old accused of raping woman who was walking to work in Hollywood

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. – A 14-year-old boy was arrested late Monday night in connection with a sexual battery that occurred last week in Hollywood, authorities confirmed Tuesday morning.

According to Hollywood police, detectives and SWAT team members served an arrest warrant in the 700 block of South Park Road just before midnight and took the teen into custody.

Police said the sexual battery occurred around 3:50 a.m. Friday.

According to authorities, the victim was walking to her job when she was attacked and raped by the teen in the 300 block of South Park Road.

At the time, the teen was wearing a sweatshirt, shorts and a blue mask.

No other details about the attack were released.

It’s unclear whether the teen will be charged as an adult.