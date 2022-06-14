82º

Man killed in early morning shooting in Miami

Amanda Batchelor, Digital Executive Producer

Trent Kelly, Reporter

Miami police block off area where a fatal shooting occurred June 14, 2022. (WPLG)

MIAMI – Miami police are investigating after a man was fatally shot early Tuesday morning.

According to Officer Kiara Delva, who is also a spokeswoman for the police department, officers responded to the area of Southwest 12th Court and Eighth Street around 3:45 a.m. after receiving a ShotSpotter alert.

She said officers found a man in his late 30s with an apparent gunshot wound.

According to Delva, the victim was initially inside a car, but he got out of the vehicle at some point and got into a fight with another man before being shot.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

No other details were immediately released.

Anyone with further information is asked to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.

