New video shows collision of driver who police say purposely crashed into trooper

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Newly released video shows the moment a car rammed into the back of a Florida Highway Patrol cruiser on I-95 Wednesday morning.

The impact was captured on a patrol car dashcam, leaving behind obvious damage after a Subaru Outback smashed into it.

The collision caught that FHP trooper by surprise.

The man cops say was responsible is 25-year-old Tate Alexander Turner, who allegedly told officers he did it on purpose because he wanted to be “taken to jail.”

Even though officers on the scene at the time said the patrol car’s lights were activated and flashing at the time while inside of a construction zone where lanes were blocked off.

It happened just before 2 a.m. Wednesday in the northbound lanes I-95 near 595 in Fort Lauderdale.

Trooper Bernex Vincent was slightly injured but is expected to be okay.

Turner recently lost his job and his father passed away, and he admitted to being in a downward spiral which is why he claims to have caused the crash.

In court, prosecutors said that’s no excuse.

Turner is facing charges of aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer, aggravated battery on a law enforcement officer and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, and troopers also cited Turner for driving around barricades.

He was granted a $10,000 bond by a judge and ordered to undergo a mental health evaluation.