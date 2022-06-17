Police: Man arrested after police chase had been doing drugs with victim before stealing car

OPA-LOCKA, Fla. – A 30-year-old man who was arrested Thursday after a police chase ended in Opa-locka had been doing drugs with the car’s owner before he stole the vehicle and led officers on a pursuit, authorities said.

According to the suspect’s arrest report, the victim and Alexander Gregory Gesslein, of Miami, met each other Wednesday morning at a convenience store at 5201 NW 27th Avenue.

Miami-Dade police said the two spent the day driving around in the victim’s car and using drugs together.

After midnight Thursday, they picked up an unknown Hispanic man and an unknown Black woman and drove to a church in the area of Northwest 68th Street and 18th Avenue, police said.

According to the arrest report, the victim began to feel uncomfortable and ordered everyone to get out of his car.

Police said the passengers got out of the car, but Gesslein walked around to the driver’s seat and demanded to know who the victim was speaking to on the phone.

According to his arrest report, Gesslein then grabbed the victim’s phone, leading to a struggle between the two men before Gesslein threw the victim’s phone away from the vehicle.

Police said the victim tried to drive away but discovered that someone had removed his keys from the ignition.

Gesslein then pulled the victim out of the driver’s seat and punched him in the head, knocking him unconscious, authorities said.

After waking up alone around 5:30 a.m. Thursday, the victim walked to a nearby Marathon gas station where he called 911.

The victim suffered hematomas to his face, right eye, right eyebrow and right temple. He also had abrasions and bruising on his knees and back.

According to the arrest report, the Broward Sheriff’s Office spotted the victim’s car later in the morning near Sheridan Street and North Federal Highway.

A chase ensued and after weaving in and out of traffic, Gesslein eventually stopped the car just before 11:20 a.m. in the 3600 block of Northwest 135th Street in Opa-locka.

Sky 10 was above the scene as Gesslein got out of the car and ran off, but he was stopped near the train tracks off Cairo Lane as a train was passing through.

Gesslein faces charges of fleeing and eluding, strong armed robbery and carjacking. He is being held at the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center without bond.