10 injured, 1 missing after 2 boats crash off Key Biscayne

KEY BISCAYNE, Fla. – Authorities were searching for a man early Saturday morning in Biscayne Bay after two boats crashed off Key Biscayne.

Ten people were injured when the two boats collided Friday in an area west of the Nixon Beach Sandbar, according to Miami Fire Rescue Lt. Pete Sanchez.

The injured were treated at Jackson Memorial Hospital’s Ryder Trauma Center and Mercy Hospital, said Sanchez, a spokesman for Miami Fire-Rescue.

Fire Rescue personnel used a helicopter to fly one of the injured to the Ryder Trauma Center, according to Sanchez. A survivor refused treatment.

