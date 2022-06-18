81º

Local News

10 injured, 1 missing after 2 boats crash off Key Biscayne

Joseph Ojo, Reporter

Andrea Torres, Digital Journalist

Tags: Miami-Dade County, Miami, Key Biscayne
FILE PHOTO (U.S. Coast Guard Heartland)

KEY BISCAYNE, Fla. – Authorities were searching for a man early Saturday morning in Biscayne Bay after two boats crashed off Key Biscayne.

Ten people were injured when the two boats collided Friday in an area west of the Nixon Beach Sandbar, according to Miami Fire Rescue Lt. Pete Sanchez.

The injured were treated at Jackson Memorial Hospital’s Ryder Trauma Center and Mercy Hospital, said Sanchez, a spokesman for Miami Fire-Rescue.

Fire Rescue personnel used a helicopter to fly one of the injured to the Ryder Trauma Center, according to Sanchez. A survivor refused treatment.

Location

Local 10 News Assignment Desk Editor Emily Hales contributed to this report.

Copyright 2022 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.

About the Authors:

Joseph Ojo joined Local 10 in April 2021. Born and raised in New York City, he previously worked in Buffalo, North Dakota, Fort Myers and Baltimore.

email

facebook

twitter

The Emmy Award-winning journalist joined the Local 10 News team in 2013. She wrote for the Miami Herald for more than 9 years and won a Green Eyeshade Award.

email