Miami-Dade fugitive accused of fraud awaits extradition after arrest in Spain

Hadee Toledo was arrested in Spain and was awaiting extradition to Miami-Dade County for charges related to a crime in Hialeah, authorities reported on Friday.

The Miami-Dade State Attorney’s Office confirmed the extradition unit was working with the U.S. Marshals and other federal agencies to bring Hadee Toledo back for prosecution.

Officers arrested Toledo’s son Italo Nelli last year accusing him of working with his mother to steal more than $500,000 from Manuel Toledo.

Investigators accused Hadee Toledo, formerly known as Haidee Hidalgo Pena, of changing her name in 2019 as she preyed on him.

After he recovered from COVID, Manuel Toledo was released from the hospital to the Hialeah Shores Nursing & Rehabilitation Center’s COVID-19 unit on Aug. 19, 2021. According to investigators, a woman later took him to the Sunshine Adult Center ALF.

Detectives accused Hadee Toledo of falsifying documents and of scheming her way into his bank accounts and selling his home, prosecutors said.

Hadee Toledo faces charges of exploitation of the elderly, conspiracy to commit an organized scheme to defraud, forgery, and the fraudulent use of personal identification.