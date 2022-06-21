15-year-old makes social media threats, tells sheriff he wanted gun to ‘take care of business’

MARATHON, Fla. – A 15-year-old from the Florida Keys was arrested after posting a video on Instagram of himself holding an airsoft gun and making threats. He also admitted to the Monroe County Sheriff that he had tried to purchase a real handgun online so he could “take care of business.”

Sergio Jimenez of Marathon was charged with writing or making electronic threats to kill or do bodily injury.

Jimenez admitted to making the threatening post as well as posting other videos portraying drug sales and use, according to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office.

Jimenez was turned over to the custody of the Department of Juvenile Justice. The Sheriff’s Office also notified and worked with local school officials, the State Attorney’s Office, the Florida Department of Children and Families, and the FBI as well as the Department of Juvenile Justice on the case.