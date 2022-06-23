Man shot in northwest Miami-Dade; protective dog delays first responders, police say

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – A protective dog delayed first responders’ efforts to help a shooting victim in northwest Miami-Dade County Thursday afternoon, police said.

Detective Chris Thomas, a Miami-Dade police spokesperson, said at 1:53 p.m., units responded to a report of a gunshot victim at 4223 NW 23rd Ave., which is just north of the Airport Expressway.

Thomas said officers discovered a man down, but they could not get to him because of a protective dog guarding the victim. Fire rescue crews finally got to the man 10 minutes later, he said.

Thomas said he did not know the victim’s condition or information on any suspects as of around 2:35 p.m. Thursday.