NBA Draft: With 27th pick, Miami Heat selects Nikola Jovic

MIAMI – The Miami Heat selected Nikola Jović, not to be confused with two-time NBA MVP Nikola Jokic, with the 27th pick during the 2022 NBA Draft on Thursday night.
The 19-year-old 6-foot-11-inch forward is moving to the NBA after playing for Mega Mozzart, a Serbian basketball team that belongs to the ABA Adriatic League.
Jović, who was born in England, told reporters Miami is “great” and he loves the weather. He also said the Heat is a perfect fit.
“I am sure I am going to learn a lot,” Jović said.
