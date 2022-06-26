South Florida teens selling lemonade for women’s rights following Supreme Court ruling on abortion

Young South Floridians are sounding off after the major Supreme Court ruling that overturned Roe v. Wade.

The move ends a nearly 50 yearlong constitutional right to an abortion.

The group of 15-year-old girls held a lemonade sale Sunday in Weston. They said 100 percent of the proceeds will be donated to the Planned Parenthood action fund.

“It’s really important to me that women have bodily autonomy and the right to their own bodies and that’s what we’re out here fighting for today,” said Hannah Birke.

“We can’t vote so they should keep their laws off our bodies and give us a right to say what we need,” added Isabella, who was also selling lemonade.

Mayte Canino, the deputy director of Planned Parenthood in southern Florida, appeared Sunday morning on This Week in South Florida to react to the landmark decision.

“By going into someone medical decision and trying to say what a person should do with their body and medically is against the privacy of the constitution give us,” she said.

Also appearing on TWISF was Republican Congressman Mario Diaz Balart.

“I think a woman should be able to do what she wants with her body, but birth is not reproduction,” he said. “Conception is reproduction, birth is not reproduction.”

The fight now shifts from Washington D.C. to the state legislatures.