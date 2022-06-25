Roe vs. Wade falls: Protesters stand against abortion bans after protection ends

Groups of protesters took the streets around the county on Friday evening after the Supreme Court ruled against Roe vs. Wade.

WASHINGTON – The crowd outside of the barricaded US Supreme Court stood firm for hours. Protesters outraged by the lack of constitutional protections on abortion held marches and rallies in other parts of the country.

In Miami-Dade and Broward counties — where there were protests Friday in Wynwood and Fort Lauderdale — Democrats joined President Joe Biden’s repudiation.

“This decision must not be the final word,” Biden said.

A protester holds up a sign during a pro-choice protest on Friday in Wynwood. (Copyright 2022 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.)

Justice Samuel Alito wrote in the final opinion issued Friday that Roe and Planned Parenthood v. Casey, the 1992 decision, was wrong and had to be overturned.

Justices Clarence Thomas, Neil Gorsuch, Brett Kavanaugh, and Amy Coney Barrett joined Alito. Chief Justice John Roberts didn’t join. Justices Stephen Breyer, Sonia Sotomayor, and Elena Kagan dissented.

Abortion-rights advocate Eleanor Wells, 34, wipes her tears during a protest in Los Angeles, Friday, June 24, 2022. (Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

The decision comes just a day after the Supreme Court ruled to strike down a New York law requiring “a need” to get a license to carry. In the dissent, Breyer wrote, there have been “277 reported mass shootings — an average of more than one per day.”

It was just all too much for Michelle Isgut, 33, who was protesting with dozens of others in Wynwood including Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava and Nikki Fried, Florida’s 12th Commissioner of Agriculture and Consumer Services.

“For SCOTUS to issue a ruling on gun rights saying that they can’t leave to the states to regulate, but then to turn around like days, hours later and try to regulate my body like this — It’s unbelievable,” Isgut said.

An abortion-rights protester sheds tears following Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, federally protected right to abortion, in Washington, Friday, June 24, 2022. (AP Photo/Gemunu Amarasinghe) (Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

Earlier this year, Gov. Ron DeSantis signed a 15-week ban. With the ruling, now a complete ban is on the table. State Sen. Lauren Book and U.S. Rep. Debbie Wasserman Shultz, both Democrats, were at the protest with about 200 in Fort Lauderdale.

“You’ve got a Republican-appointed majority Supreme Court that tore women’s rights away and this is only the beginning,” Wasserman Schultz said

Democrats are hoping that the outrage will translate into votes this November, as voters turn to candidates who support abortion rights. Book and Fried are campaigning before the August primary.

