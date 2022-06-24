Report: Disney tells employees it will cover ‘pregnancy-related decisions’

The Walt Disney Company sent an internal message to employees on Friday, assuring them family planning and reproductive care would be covered, even if it involves travel, according to The Washington Post.

The message went on to mention the travel benefit covers several medical situations, including pregnancy-related decisions.

This communication comes in the wake of the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade. The decision by the court’s conservative majority overturned the landmark Roe v. Wade ruling and is expected to lead to abortion bans in roughly half the states.

Pregnant women considering abortions already had been dealing with a near-complete ban in Oklahoma and a prohibition after roughly six weeks in Texas. Clinics in at least five other states — Alabama, Kentucky, Missouri, Wisconsin and West Virginia — stopped performing abortions after Friday’s decision.

Mississippi, Alabama, Kentucky and Missouri are among 13 states, mainly in the South and Midwest, that already have laws on the books to ban abortion in the event Roe was overturned. Another half-dozen states have near-total bans or prohibitions after 6 weeks of pregnancy, before many women know they are pregnant.

