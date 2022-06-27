WATCH LIVE: Miami-Dade officials hold news conference about peak mosquito season

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Miami-Dade County officials are holding a news conference Monday to discuss the mosquito control measures being taken amid the peak season for the county’s Mosquito Control Division.

Heavy rains from May through October, plus the seasonal rise in temperatures mean increased mosquito activity, officials said.

According to experts, mosquitoes really start thriving about a week to 12 days following a pronged rainfall.

But there are multiple things residents can do to control mosquitoes on their property.

In addition to dumping standing water, officials recommend using an EPA-registered repellant, checking spigots and air conditioning units to make sure they’re not pooling water, and replacing water in your outdoor pet dishes and bird feeders.