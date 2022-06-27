Miami International Airport expects busiest Fourth of July weekend ever

MIAMI – The Miami-Dade County Aviation Department announced Monday that officials are expecting the Miami International Airport to experience its busiest Fourth of July weekend ever.

They are asking travelers to arrive at least three hours before a domestic flight and earlier for international flights. They also expect the parking garages to start to fill up to capacity on Thursday.

“Instead of parking at MIA, travelers should plan on being dropped off by friends or family, a ride-share service, taxi, or Miami-Dade Transit’s Orange Line,” Greg Chin, the department’s spokesman, wrote.

Chin also encouraged fliers to complete online check-in before arriving at the airport, wear easily removable shoes, and avoid packing liquids or gels in carry-on bags — or anything that resembles a weapon.

For more information about wait times at the MIA Transportation Security Administration checkpoints, visit the airport’s page.