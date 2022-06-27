86º

LIVE

Local News

Miami International Airport expects busiest Fourth of July weekend ever

Andrea Torres, Digital Journalist

Tags: Miami-Dade County, Travel, Miami
FILE PHOTO - Miami International Airport expects the busiest Memorial Day Weekend. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell) (Rebecca Blackwell, Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

MIAMI – The Miami-Dade County Aviation Department announced Monday that officials are expecting the Miami International Airport to experience its busiest Fourth of July weekend ever.

They are asking travelers to arrive at least three hours before a domestic flight and earlier for international flights. They also expect the parking garages to start to fill up to capacity on Thursday.

“Instead of parking at MIA, travelers should plan on being dropped off by friends or family, a ride-share service, taxi, or Miami-Dade Transit’s Orange Line,” Greg Chin, the department’s spokesman, wrote.

Chin also encouraged fliers to complete online check-in before arriving at the airport, wear easily removable shoes, and avoid packing liquids or gels in carry-on bags — or anything that resembles a weapon.

For more information about wait times at the MIA Transportation Security Administration checkpoints, visit the airport’s page.

Copyright 2022 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.

RELATED STORIES

About the Author:

The Emmy Award-winning journalist joined the Local 10 News team in 2013. She wrote for the Miami Herald for more than 9 years and won a Green Eyeshade Award.

email