Generous gift given to Cancer patient whose home was ransacked while she was in hospital

A South Florida woman has been dealing with a cancer diagnosis for more than five years.

While in the hospital for treatment her home was burglarized several weeks ago.

In her time of need, local strangers stepped up to surprise her.

It was back in 2017 when now-33-year-old Kerria Dixon Gibson was diagnosed with breast cancer, and she would soon learn it spread.

“And now it has traveled to the brain, so it’s still early we have good chances of course we are keeping faith,” she said.

Gibson has been in and out of the hospital. The chemo and radiation treatments have taken a toll on her, mentally and physically.

After a recent three week hospital stint she came home to find it had been ransacked, valuables gone, and even essential medicine had been swiped, as well as a medical machine to help with asthma.

Ad

The crooks made their way into the home through the roof.

Through tears, Gibson and her mother spoke to Local 10 News after the burglary.

“My house is my peace and just even, like how can somebody just take what they took from me and my child?” Gibson said at the time.

Amid treatment, Gibson is working to replace her things and move on.

Her current apartment does not have central air, meaning even more discomfort during recovery.

Gibson says life hasn’t been kind to her lately, but on Monday members of the Pi Nu chapter of the Omega Psi Pi fraternity gave her something to smile about.

They presented her with a check for $1,000 to help replace what was taken from her.

Gibson says the money is a much needed blessing.

Police are looking for the people who stole from Gibson, her message to the thief or thieves is this:

“God is working in my favor on a lot of things now and the jokes on you. The jokes on you guys. God bless you,” she said.

Ad

Gibson is still working to replace her things, and she and her family are in the middle of moving.

A GoFundMe page has been set up to help Gibson, and it can be found by clicking here.