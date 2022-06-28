Man arrested over fake bomb threat at Miami International Airport

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Officers accused a 42-year-old man of using a pay phone on Monday at Miami International Airport to call 911 and say, “Declare nuclear threat to Miami International Airport. Thank you.”

Robert Santiago made the call shortly before 7:40 p.m. in the area of Terminal J and it prompted a sweep for suspicious devices, according to the arrest report. Detectives determined there wasn’t a threat.

Santiago, who is unemployed and homeless, was at the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center on Tuesday afternoon, according to Miami-Dade Corrections and Rehabilitation Department records.

Officers arrested Santiago at about 9:10 p.m. and questioned him. He told officers the Salvation Army, at 1907 NW 38 St., had been helping him. Corrections officers booked him shortly after midnight.

Santiago was facing a charge of making a false report or bomb threat against the government or publicly owned property.