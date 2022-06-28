Police have no leads months after fatal hit-and-run crash in Plantation, family says

PLANTATION, Fla. – The family of a 31-year-old man who was killed in a hit-and-run crash in Plantation earlier this year are still seeking answers as to who is responsible for their loved one’s death.

The mother of Mark Manco told Local 10 News that Plantation police have no leads at this time.

“Mark was a sweet soul,” Elaine Manco said. “Mark had blunt force trauma to the head and didn’t deserve to die this way. My life will never be the same.”

According to Elaine Manco, Mark had just returned with his father from a trip to Dubai when he was killed.

Police said he was found dead in the 5800 block of Peters Road around 5:30 a.m. on April 1.

According to authorities, Mark had pulled over to the side of the road in his own vehicle, and then exited the car, at which time he was presumably struck by an unknown vehicle.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Elaine Manco said her son lived part time in Delray Beach, where his father lives, and part time in New Jersey, where she lives.

She said he “was extremely family-oriented and (a) lover of anything Philly sports-related.”

According to his obituary, Mark was a New Jersey state champion while playing on the Shawnee High School football team, and at the time of his death was playing semi-pro with the South Jersey Thunder.

He is survived by his parents, brother and numerous other relatives.

Anyone with information about the hit-and-run is asked to call the Plantation Police Department or Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477. All calls to Crime Stoppers are anonymous.