Man dies after being shot in car in Miami Beach

Police respond to the scene of a possible shooting in Miami Beach Thursday morning.

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. – A man was fatally shot while driving Thursday morning in Miami Beach, authorities confirmed.

According to Miami Beach police spokesman Ernesto Rodriguez, someone called 911 just after 3 a.m. to report a possible shooting in the area of 14th Street and Collins Avenue.

He said officers arrived to the area to find a male inside of a car with an apparent gunshot wound.

He was transported to Jackson Memorial Hospital’s Ryder Trauma Center, where he died.

A Local 10 News crew was in the area later in the morning as the black car remained at the scene, surrounded by crime scene tape.

It appeared to have crashed just outside the FL Café and had front-end damage.

Rodriguez said the shooter fled the scene in a dark, four-door vehicle.

Collins Avenue is temporarily closed between 13th and 14th Streets.

Anyone with further information about the shooting is asked to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS.