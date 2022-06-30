Police motorcycle officers hurt in Miami crash

MIAMI – Two police motorcycle officers suffered injuries from a crash in Miami Thursday.

According to Miami Fire Rescue, the crash happened at around noon near the intersection of Southwest 12th Street and Southwest 17th Avenue.

One officer was from the Miami Police Department, the other was from the Miami-Dade Police Department, police confirmed.

Medics took the two officers to Ryder Trauma Center at Jackson Memorial Hospital. Fire officials described their conditions as “stable” but didn’t elaborate further.

Police have not said what led up to the crash.

