50 years later: Shorty’s still going strong after devastating fire in 1972

KENDALL, Fla. – July 1 marks 50 years since Shorty’s Bar-B-Q on U.S. 1 burned down in a devastating fire.

The South Miami landmark was uninsured at the time, according to Wolfson Archives, but the restaurant was rebuilt on the same location two years later.

Things got a bit too hot at Shorty's Bar-B-Q Ranch #OTD in 1972, when the restaurant, already a South Miami-Dade landmark, went up in flames. Although uninsured, Shorty's rose again and is to this day a top South Florida stop for barbecue. #SouthFLArchives #WolfsonYouTube pic.twitter.com/AhJ4DPYDZc — Wolfson Archives (@WolfsonArchives) July 1, 2022

The restaurant next to Datran Center Skyscrapers and a block away from Dadeland Mall first opened its doors 70 years ago on 9200 S. Dixie Highway.

Earlier this year, Florida Value Partners and Atlantic Pacific confirmed the purchase of the site of the original restaurant and a lot nearby for $14.5 million.

Shorty’s BBQ brand employs roughly 250 South Floridians and has two additional locations in Davie and West Miami.