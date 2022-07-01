85º

50 years later: Shorty’s still going strong after devastating fire in 1972

Veronica Crespo, Digital Journalist

Shorty’s Dadeland sells land to developers in multi-million dollar deal

KENDALL, Fla. – July 1 marks 50 years since Shorty’s Bar-B-Q on U.S. 1 burned down in a devastating fire.

The South Miami landmark was uninsured at the time, according to Wolfson Archives, but the restaurant was rebuilt on the same location two years later.

The restaurant next to Datran Center Skyscrapers and a block away from Dadeland Mall first opened its doors 70 years ago on 9200 S. Dixie Highway.

Earlier this year, Florida Value Partners and Atlantic Pacific confirmed the purchase of the site of the original restaurant and a lot nearby for $14.5 million.

Shorty’s BBQ brand employs roughly 250 South Floridians and has two additional locations in Davie and West Miami.

Veronica Crespo writes for Local10.com and also oversees the Español section of the website. Born and raised in Miami, she graduated from the University of Miami, where she studied broadcast journalism and Spanish.

