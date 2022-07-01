MDPD: Man shot dead in fields near Homestead Air Reserve Base

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Miami-Dade police are investigating after a man was shot dead in an area of farm fields north of the Homestead Air Reserve Base, a department spokesperson said Friday.

Detective Alvaro Zabaleta said officers were called to the 12500 block of Southwest 282nd Street at around 6:45 a.m. Friday morning after reports of a person shot.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue crews pronounced the victim, who suffered multiple gunshot wounds, dead at the scene, Zabaleta said.

Zabaleta did not say what led up to the shooting.

Officials haven’t publicly identified the victim.