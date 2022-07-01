Robber steals from woman at airport in Fort Lauderdale

A woman reported she was robbed early Thursday morning at the Fort Lauderdale Hollywood International Airport.

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – A woman reported a masked robber ran away with her watch on Thursday at Fort Lauderdale Hollywood International Airport.

The woman said she was standing outside at about 1:40 a.m., near Terminal 1, when the robber targeted her, according to Claudinne Caro, a spokeswoman for the Broward Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies have been searching for the robber since. They are asking anyone with information about the robbery to call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477.

Location

Local 10 News Assignment Desk Editor Wilson Louis contributed to this report.