18 Cuban migrants arrive in Key West on homemade boat

Chris Gothner, Digital Journalist

KEY WEST, Fla. – 18 Cuban migrants arrived near a Key West marina in a homemade boat early Saturday morning, an official said.

Chief Patrol Agent Walter N. Slosar, who heads the U.S. Border Patrol’s Miami sector, tweeted that the migrants landed near Conch Harbor Marina.

Agents took the migrants into custody, he said.

Federal authorities are reporting record numbers of Cuban migrants arriving in the United States, both by sea and by land.

