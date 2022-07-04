Twin brother of man gunned down in lobby of Clevelander hotel speaks to Local 10

The brother of a man who was gunned down inside the Clevelander hotel on South Beach last week spoke to Local 10 News on Monday.

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. – We’re now hearing from the family of a man who was shot and killed at the Clevelander Hotel on South Beach.

The shooting happened on Friday as Dion Moore, 50, was working at the hotel.

His twin brother spoke with Local 10 News reporter Rosh Lowe on Monday.

“I said, ‘Did Dion put up a fight?’ My brother’s a fighter,” Derrick Moore said.

According to a police report, Brandon Kortez Burris, 29, shot Dion Moore, all because Moore didn’t allow him to sneak into a nightclub.

“You were a hero. My hero,” Derrick Moore said through tears. “I know that you were doing your job, but I wish you didn’t do it so well. And I wish I would have gotten there and I would have prevented this from happening.”

Derrick Moore (left) said his twin brother Dion Moore, (right) a grandfather and father, was killed on Friday in Miami Beach. (Courtesy photo)

According to authorities, Burris tried to sneak into the Clevelander’s nightclub via the front lobby after several failed attempts to get in and was approached by Dion Moore, who was assigned to work the front desk.

The report said Moore asked Burris to leave, which led to an argument.

Burris then threw a punch at Moore and missed, police said. The report said after Moore walked away, Burris pulled out a pistol from his waistband and shot Moore more than six times.

Burris ran away, but officers arrested him a few blocks away from the hotel and found he was in possession of a handgun without a magazine, according to Miami Beach police Detective Ernesto Rodriguez.

This is the second deadly shooting in two days on Miami Beach.

“He has a heart of gold – a heart of gold,” Derrick Moore said.

Dion Moore is survived by his twin brother, two daughters, a son and a granddaughter.

A GoFundMe page has been created to help Moore’s family with his funeral expenses.