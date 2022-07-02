Clevelander Hotel employee’s accused killer faces judge

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. – A North Miami man accused of shooting and killing a worker at a well-known South Beach hotel faced a Miami-Dade County judge Saturday.

The judge ordered Brandon Kortez Burris, 29, be held without bond on a second-degree murder charge in the death of Dion David Moore, 50, at the Clevelander Hotel on Ocean Drive. Burris was also charged with battery on a police officer.

According to a police report, Burris tried to sneak into the Clevelander’s nightclub via the front lobby and was approached by Moore, who was assigned to work the front desk, after several failed attempts to get in. The report said Moore asked Burris to leave, which led to an argument.

Burris then threw a punch at Moore and missed, police said. The report said after Moore walked away, Burris pulled out a pistol from his waistband and shot Moore more than six times.

Burris ran away, but officers arrested him a few blocks away from the hotel and found he was in possession of a handgun without a magazine, according to Miami Beach police Detective Ernesto Rodriguez.

Moore, who worked in the hospitality industry for years, was survived by his twin brother, two daughters, a son, and a granddaughter.