Gaping hole left behind after car crashes into home in North Miami

NORTH MIAMI, Fla. – A car crashed into a home Tuesday morning in North Miami, leaving a gaping hole behind.

The crash occurred in the area of Northwest 13th Avenue and 125th Street.

Neighbors say they were awakened by the sound of the crash around 3 a.m.

A Local 10 News crew was at the scene later in the morning. The damage was so extensive inside the room that the car crashed into that it was unclear whether the room was a bedroom or some other kind of room.

(WPLG)

“It was like 3 o’clock in the morning. I saw lights and I looked out my window and I didn’t see anything,” one man said. “I thought maybe it was a fire. I’m surprised it happened there because over on the corner they’re always doing the wheelies – you can see the marks on the street.”

Police have not yet released details about the circumstances leading up to the crash or whether anyone was injured.

Watch Local 10 News or refresh this page for updates.