Police: Worker dies after fall from Coral Gables building

Sky 10 flies over the scene of a death investigation in Coral Gables

CORAL GABLES, Fla. – A worker fell from a Coral Gables building and died Wednesday, police said.

The incident happened in the afternoon hours near the intersection of Alhambra Circle and Salzedo Street in the city’s downtown area.

Police had a portion of Salzedo Street blocked off with crime scene tape as the victim’s body lay in the street.

Officer Kelly Denham, a spokesperson for Coral Gables police, said Miami-Dade police will be responding to the scene to take over the death investigation.

Police have not yet said what the worker was doing before the fall.

This is a developing story. Stay tuned to Local 10 News and Local10.com for additional updates.