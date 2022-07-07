86º

Man killed outside Broward strip club was Miami-Dade entrepreneur, relatives say

Family grieves Derrick Michel, owner of Da Cave

Alex Finnie, Anchor/Reporter

Andrea Torres, Digital Journalist

The relatives of a man who was killed outside of a stripclub in Broward County said he was the owner of the Cave in Miami-Dade County.

HALLANDALE BEACH, Fla. – Nearly a week ago, a shooter killed a 35-year-old entrepreneur from Miami-Dade County outside of a strip club in Broward County.

The shooting was on July 1 in the parking lot of Cheetah Hallandale Beach, at 100 Ansin Blvd., just east of Interstate 95.

Relatives identified the victim as Derrick Michel, the co-owner of the Da Cave, a bar, lounge, and grill at 13641 NW 7 Ave., in North Miami. He registered the trademark in 2020.

“Your life was a blessing, your memory a treasure, you are loved beyond words, and missed beyond measure,” a Da Cave representative wrote on Facebook.

Michel’s list of business ventures also included the Dominican Beach Fest, HIA records, HIA Entertainment, and the Euphoria Marketing Group, records show.

Michel’s family and friends plan to host a private vigil on Thursday in Miami-Dade. They are asking anyone with information about the fatal shooting to call Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477.

The owner of the Da Cave bar and lounge in North Miami died during a recent shooting in Broward County.

