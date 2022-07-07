Suspect in Miami-Dade Transit Bus chain snatching turns himself in

Police have made an arrest in the case of a robbery on board a Miami-Dade County Transit bus.

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Police have made an arrest in the case of a robbery on board a Miami-Dade County Transit bus.

The suspect in the case turned himself in to police.

Facing charges of strong-arm robbery and behind bars is 17-year-old Kemly Piteau.

Mugshot for 17-year-old Kemly Piteau. (Miami-Dade County Corrections)

Authorities said Piteau walked into the Northside Police Station and advised he was a wanted man.

Surveillance video from June 13 incident shows Piteau move to the front of the bus as it approaches Northwest 27th Avenue and 103rd Street.

When the doors opened, Piteau snatches the 63-year-old victim’s chain from his neck and runs off.

The victim was not injured.