83º

Local News

Suspect in Miami-Dade Transit Bus chain snatching turns himself in

David Dwork, Digital Journalist

Tags: Miami-Dade County, Crime
Police have made an arrest in the case of a robbery on board a Miami-Dade County Transit bus.

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Police have made an arrest in the case of a robbery on board a Miami-Dade County Transit bus.

The suspect in the case turned himself in to police.

Facing charges of strong-arm robbery and behind bars is 17-year-old Kemly Piteau.

Mugshot for 17-year-old Kemly Piteau. (Miami-Dade County Corrections)

Authorities said Piteau walked into the Northside Police Station and advised he was a wanted man.

Surveillance video from June 13 incident shows Piteau move to the front of the bus as it approaches Northwest 27th Avenue and 103rd Street.

When the doors opened, Piteau snatches the 63-year-old victim’s chain from his neck and runs off.

The victim was not injured.

Copyright 2022 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.

RELATED STORIES

About the Author:

David Dwork joined the WPLG Local 10 News team in August 2019. Born and raised in Miami-Dade County, David has covered South Florida sports since 2007.

email

twitter