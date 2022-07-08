Hitching up; Landmark restaurant Wagons West in Pinecrest is for sale

Wagons West Restaurant in Pinecrest is up for sale.

PINECREST, Fla. – South Miami-Dade’s iconic breakfast restaurant Wagons West is up for sale, but thankfully, it will not be closing its doors.

After 42-years in the kitchen, Wally Muench is selling the legendary diner on South Dixie Highway. He told Local 10 News he’s still there seven days a week, greeting guests and serving them the food he know he’d want to eat himself.

Wagons West serves American classics all day long, but locals know it as the go-to spot for breakfast.

“It’s such a strong family tradition. It’s like ‘Cheers.’ Everybody knows your name,” said Muench.

Families line up out the door on weekends to sit down for Wagons’ famous pancakes, bacon and syrup.

Muench says now is the time to sell because his children are grown and is ready to try something new, but only wants to hear from serious buyers who will maintain the cozy feel that folks in South Miami-Dade have loved for generations.

If you are interested in buying Wagons West, Muench says you can reach him at (305) 283-2028.