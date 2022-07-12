83º

24 Cuban migrants make landfall in Key Biscayne

Annaliese Garcia, Reporter

Amanda Batchelor, Digital Executive Producer

KEY BISCAYNE, Fla. – Authorities have detained a group of migrants who arrived on a boat Tuesday morning in Key Biscayne.

A Local 10 News crew was at the scene around 6 a.m. as the group, which included at least one child – a young girl -- was sitting on a sidewalk.

Officers were seen giving the migrants water. All appeared to be in good health.

According to Miami-Dade police, the group consisted of a total of 24 migrants.

Authorities said they were located at Crandon Park.

The group is expected to be repatriated to Cuba.

In about nine months, crews have interdicted 3,067 Cubans, according to a U.S. Coast Guard report. It’s more than all of the Cuban migrants the Coast Guard interdicted from 2017 to 2021.

