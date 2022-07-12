2 injured during shooting in Golden Glades, police say

Officers responded to the intersection of Northeast 159 Street and Seventh Avenue, in the area of Oak Grove Park. Miami-Dade Fire Rescue personnel tended to the two injured.

GOLDEN GLADES, Fla. – Detectives are investigating a shooting with two injured on Monday night in Miami-Dade County’s Golden Glades area.

Officers responded to the intersection of Northeast 159 Street and Seventh Avenue, in the area of Oak Grove Park. Miami-Dade Fire Rescue personnel decided the two injured required hospitalization.

Miami-Dade police officers investigate a shooting on Monday night in Golden Glades. (Copyright 2022 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.)

A witness said he was inside his house when he heard seven to eight gunshots. Officers surrounded a parked car with a shattered driver’s side window in front of the Father Gerard Jean Juste Community Center.

Officers were searching for a GMC vehicle. A police helicopter was flying over the crime scene.

Detectives were asking anyone with information about the shooting to call Miami-Dade County Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.

Location

Local 10 News Assignment Desk Editor Emily Hales contributed to this report.