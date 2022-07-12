Man who lost $52K in valuables to woman he met at bar wants suspect caught

A Fort Lauderdale man who, according to police, was robbed out of $52,000 worth of valuables, including a $40,000 Rolex watch, by a woman he met at a bar tells Local 10 News he wants to see the suspect behind bars.

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – A Fort Lauderdale man who police said was robbed out of $52,000 worth of valuables, including a $40,000 Rolex watch, by a woman he met at a bar tells Local 10 News he wants to see the suspect behind bars.

Fort Lauderdale police put out a bulletin seeking information on the woman Tuesday.

On what was supposed to be a fun night out with friends, Bobby Scali said he met the woman at the American Social Bar and Restaurant on Las Olas Boulevard at around 10 p.m. on June 9 and the two returned to the man’s apartment, also on Las Olas Boulevard, just before 1:30 a.m.

Scali said he later blacked out and couldn’t remember anything by the time he woke up around 6 a.m. and believed he was drugged at the bar and after he arrived at home.

Surveillance video shows the two walking hand-in-hand into the building and later shows the suspect leaving alone.

“Couldn’t really feel my legs, couldn’t talk,” Scali said.

He said he later discovered that two watches, his wallet and cellphone were missing from the apartment.

One of those watches was a Rolex valued at $40,000, which Scali had been wearing at the time, and the other was a Breitling valued at $10,000.

The cash and Scali’s iPhone 12 Pro were worth about $2,000 and his Louis Vuitton wallet was worth about $500.

Scali said a toxicology report showed high amounts of the date rape drug GHB as well as ketamine and benzodiazepines.

“The amount of drugs that were in me, they said ‘You could have been dead,’” Scali said. “I legit don’t remember coming back to my place, allegedly we walked back. Don’t remember that.”

Now, one month later, Scali said he’s sure the suspect has done this before.

“She took the camera, the router, unplugged every single device,” he said.

Scali said the thing he wants most is justice.

“I don’t even care if I get my valuables back,” he said. “I would like her caught and prosecuted.”

The suspect is described as a light-skinned Black woman with shoulder-length red hair, approximately 5-foot-4 and 120 pounds. She was seen in the video wearing a white shirt, black pants, black shoes and carrying a black purse. Police said she may also have a neck tattoo.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to call Fort Lauderdale police Detective Erik Kirtman at 954-828-6070.