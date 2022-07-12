Police seek woman accused of stealing $52K worth of items from man she met at bar

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Fort Lauderdale police announced Tuesday that investigators are seeking to identify a woman accused of stealing more than $52,000 worth of items, including a $40,000 Rolex watch, from a man she met at a bar in June.

According to a police report, the victim met the woman at the American Social Bar and Restaurant on Las Olas Boulevard at around 10 p.m. on June 9 and the two returned to the man’s apartment, also on Las Olas Boulevard, just before 1:30 a.m.

Surveillance video released by Fort Lauderdale police shows the two arriving.

The man said he later blacked out and couldn’t remember anything by the time he woke up around 6 a.m. and believed he was drugged at the bar and after he arrived at home. He said he later discovered that two watches, his wallet and cellphone were missing from the apartment.

According to the report, one of those watches was a Rolex valued at $40,000, which the victim had been wearing at the time, and the other was a Breitling valued at $10,000.

The cash and the man’s iPhone 12 Pro were worth about $2,000 and his Louis Vuitton wallet was worth about $500, the report states.

Police said the man tried to track his cellphone with his computer and it showed the phone to be stationary on Interstate 95 southbound.

The suspect is described as a light-skinned Black woman with shoulder length red hair, approximately 5-foot-4 and 120 pounds. She was seen in the video wearing a white shirt, black pants, black shoes and carrying a black purse. Police said she may also have a neck tattoo.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to call Fort Lauderdale police Detective Erik Kirtman at 954-828-6070.