3 men face charges after shooting injures 2 in Golden Glades

From left, Steve Joseph, Keon Jean and Joselin Dervilus are facing charges after a shooting on Monday night in Golden Glades.

MIAMI – Detectives arrested three suspects after a shooting injured two people and damaged two cars on Monday in Golden Glades.

The suspects — Keon Jean, Steve Joseph, and Joselin Dervilus —appeared in Miami-Dade County court on Tuesday.

According to the arrest report, Dervilus’s sister was involved in a fight at Oak Grove Park at 690 NE 159 St.

Dervilus, 31, of Miami; arrived with Jean, 22, North Miami; and Joseph, 28, of Hollywood, to defend his sister, police said.

One of the victims was shot in the lower back and the other suffered facial injuries, according to the arrest reports.

Dervilus, Jean, and Joseph are facing charges of premeditated attempted murder, shooting a deadly missile, criminal mischief, and firearm discharge in public. They were held without bond.

Detectives asked anyone with information about the shooting to call Miami-Dade County Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.