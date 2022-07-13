Video shows crash near to street shooting injuring FIU student

Surveillance video shows one of the five people who abandoned a crashed car on June 13 in Sweetwater appeared to be holding a rifle.

SWEETWATER, Fla. – Surveillance video shows a driver crashing into a pole and five people running out of a white Mercedes — including one who appeared to be holding a rifle.

The group abandoned the car. The crash was a half-mile away from where a June 13 shooting injured Ashley Rodriguez, a 21-year-old Florida International University student.

Rodriguez was near Southwest 232 Street and 112 Court in Sweetwater when she was caught in the crossfire of shooters who were in two vehicles.

One of the shooters was in a white Mercedes, police said. The crash that was caught on video was about four minutes after the shooting that injured Rodriguez.

Shot Spotter technology recorded the gunfire, police said.

Rodriguez remains hospitalized nearly a month later. Detective Alvaro Zabaleta said on Tuesday that the investigation is ongoing.

Zabaleta is asking anyone with information about the shooting to call Miami-Dade County Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.

Ad

Local 10 News report to air at 11 p.m.

Watch the raw video (No audio)