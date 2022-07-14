87º

WATCH: Handcuffed man darts across U.S. 1, takes spill after motel search warrant

Christian De La Rosa, Reporter

Chris Gothner, Digital Journalist

Tags: Fort Lauderdale, Broward County
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Police shut down a portion of U.S. 1 in Fort Lauderdale Thursday afternoon as they served a search warrant at a motel, officials confirmed to Local 10 News.

Sky 10 was over the scene just before 3 p.m., where traffic was shut down in the area of Southeast 17th and 20th Streets.

Police officers in an armored vehicle were seen outside the Relax Inn at 1851 S. Federal Highway.

SWAT officers were later seen entering the motel.

Police reopened the highway at around 3:10 p.m. but remained on the scene, detaining at least three people.

One man tried to run from police while handcuffed, darting across the highway before taking a spill.

This is a developing story. Stay tuned to Local 10 News and Local10.com for updates.

Christian De La Rosa joined Local 10 News in April 2017 after spending time as a reporter and anchor in Atlanta, San Diego, Orlando and Panama City Beach.

Chris Gothner joined the Local 10 News team in 2022 as a Digital Journalist.

