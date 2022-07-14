WATCH: Handcuffed man darts across U.S. 1, takes spill after motel search warrant

Police shut down a portion of U.S. 1 in Fort Lauderdale Thursday afternoon as they served a search warrant at a motel, officials confirmed to Local 10 News.

Sky 10 was over the scene just before 3 p.m., where traffic was shut down in the area of Southeast 17th and 20th Streets.

Police officers in an armored vehicle were seen outside the Relax Inn at 1851 S. Federal Highway.

SWAT officers were later seen entering the motel.

Police reopened the highway at around 3:10 p.m. but remained on the scene, detaining at least three people.

One man tried to run from police while handcuffed, darting across the highway before taking a spill.

