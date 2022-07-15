You could soon get pulled over by a Tesla in Hallandale Beach

The City of Hallandale Beach is buying Tesla Model Y vehicles for its police fleet

HALLANDALE BEACH, Fla. – The City of Hallandale Beach says it is driving into the future with one of the big all-electric police fleets in the country.

The city is buying 13 Tesla Model Y vehicles. 12 of the new Teslas will be used by detectives. The other will be used as a patrol unit.

In a news release, the city touted that this purchase may be the largest roll-out of full-size electric vehicles for police use in the country.

“With this purchase, we’re taking a step into the future of Hallandale Beach, which is sustainable both financially and environmentally,” said City Manager Dr. Jeremy Earle.

Tesla Model Y vehicles are not cheap. The sticker price is nearly $70,000, but leaders say the all-electric vehicles will save the city money on gas and is good for the environment.

“Our residents are saving money over traditional police vehicles, said Vice Mayor Michel Butler. “As a beach community directly affected by rising sea levels, these cars will reduce the city’s contribution to climate change.”

Comparable sized police vehicles cost around $40,000.

The city said it used federal funds from the American Rescue Plan Act to help pay for the electric fleet.