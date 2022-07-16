Winn-Dixie closes southwest Miami-Dade store due to roof leaks

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – A southwest Miami-Dade Winn-Dixie was forced to close after a routine maintenance assessment revealed multiple leaks in its roof structure, the company said Saturday afternoon.

The store, at 8710 SW 72nd St. in the county’s Sunset area, will remain closed until a structural inspection can be completed, according to a news release from Southeastern Grocers, Winn-Dixie’s parent company.

The news release characterizes the closure as being out of “an extreme abundance of caution.”

“We are working diligently with property management on next steps to quickly and safely resolve this issue,” the release said. “In the meantime, our customers are encouraged to visit one of our nearby stores. We sincerely apologize for the inconvenience and will keep the community updated on reopening plans.”

The company is encouraging its customers to visit its locations at 11241 SW 40th St. in west Miami-Dade or 5850 SW 73rd St. in South Miami.